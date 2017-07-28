Classes suspended in most areas in Central Luzon

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Pampanga: Classes in most parts of Central Luzon were suspended on Friday due to continuous moderate to heavy rains brought by southwest monsoon that is being enhanced by severe tropical storm Gorio.

In the provinces of Zambales, Bataan and Pampanga, classes in all levels, both in public and private were suspended.

In two highly-urbanized cities in the region, namely Olongapo and Angeles, classes in all levels in public and private were also suspended.

Localized suspension of classes, on the other hand, were declared in the provinces of Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and Tarlac.

In Bulacan, classes in all levels both in public and private schools were suspended in the cities of Malolos, Meycauayan and San Jose Del Monte and the municipalities of Baliwag, Guiguinto, Marilao, Obando, Hagonoy, Paombong, Calumpit, Sta Maria, Pulilan, San Ildefonso, Bustos, Plaridel, Norzagaray, Bocaue, San Rafael, San Miguel, Balagtas, Pandi, Bulakan, Angat and Dona Remedios Trinidad.

In Tarlac, classes in all levels in public and private schools were suspended in the towns of Concepcion, Gerona, La Paz, Paniqui, and Capas.

Classes from elementary to senior high school levels in public and private scools were also suspended in Tarlac City.

Meanwhile, pre-school to elementary levels in public and private schools were suspended in Mayantoc town.

In Nueva Ecija, all levels in both private and public schools were suspended in Talavera town while pre-elementary to senior high school levels were suspended in Zaragoza town.

In Cabanatuan City, pre-school to elementary levels in both public and private schools were suspended.

Based on the regional weather forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) as of 6 a.m., the provinces of Bataan, Zambales, Pampanga and Bulacan will experience monsoon rains with moderate to strong winds from southwest until 6 p.m.

The provinces of Nueva Ecija and Tarlac, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains until 6 p.m. PNA

PNA/CC