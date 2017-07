CLASSES in parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces were suspended on Wednesday due to heavy rain spawned by tropical storm “Gorio”.

Below is a list provided by #WALANGPASOK:

All levels

Malabon City

Caloocan City

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela

Valenzuela City Polytechnic College

Olongapo City

Cavite

Pre-school to senior high school

Navotas City

Valenzuela City

Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela