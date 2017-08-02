CLASSES in all levels in public and private schools in parts of Rizal were suspended due to bad weather, according to their respective local officials.

Below is the list:

All levels, public and private

Baras

Cainta

Morong

Taytay

Teresa

Pre-school to Senior Highschool, public and private

Angono

Antipolo

Meno Mendoza, forecaster of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said a southwest monsoon or “habagat” is causing cloudy skies and light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol and Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga and Zamboanga peninsula regions.

The weather state bureau also issued a gale warning over the northern seaboard of Luzon, warning fisher folks not to venture out into the seas.

All fishing boats and small sea craft are warned against moderate to rough sea conditions.

Moreover, cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms will be expected over the rest of the country. GEIAN ESPANOL