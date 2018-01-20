Classes as usual amid Mayon threat

DESPITE challenges posed by Mayon Volcano’s high level of unrest, the Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday said education in the area continues, adding that it has closely coordinated with concerned offices to ensure that learners, teachers and personnel are safe and well-informed.

Since January 13, the Education department, through its Regional Office, led by Director Ramon Fiel Abcede, has implemented interventions and has been closely monitoring the situation.

Based on the January 17 report of DepEd Region 5, of the 33 schools used as evacuation centers, 445 classrooms were occupied by 8,583 families or 33,064 individuals.

There are 17 schools within the seven-kilometer permanent danger zone.

To minimize class interruptions, a number of schools have been holding double-shift classes.

The DepEd is fast-tracking release of funds to affected school divisions of Albay, Legazpi City, Ligao City and Tabaco City for speedy construction of 208 temporary learning spaces to enable the 16,791 affected learners to continue attending classes.

It is working with local government units (LGUs) to provide alternative evacuation centers for affected residents.

“We look forward to the time when LGUs will build permanent evacuation centers so schools need not be mobilized for this purpose and classes will not be disrupted,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

DepEd is also planning to stockpile learning resources near areas that are prone to natural disasters to faacilitate continuation of classes after a calamity.

Among the needs of affected learners and personnel are monobloc chairs with armrest; raincoats, boots and umbrellas (assorted sizes); face masks; plastic envelopes; plastic storage bins; hygiene kits; rechargeable flashlights; door mats (recycled tires); and whiteboard and markers.