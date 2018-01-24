Classes, work resume in parts of Albay even as Mayon spews more ash, lava

MORE ash and lava has come out from the crater of Mayon Volcano for the second straight day since the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert level to 4.



Grayish to white smoke rising to about 500 meters (m) and fountain-like lava can be seen from Mayon as early as 6 a.m. on Wednesday.



The increased volcanic activity also prompted the local government of Albay to extend the danger zone from 8 kilometers (km) to 9 kilometers (km).



Despite Mayon’s restive behavior, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Albay issued an advisory on Tuesday night lifting the suspension of classes and work in the following areas:



1. Legazpi



2. Daraga



3. Camalig



4. Guinobatan



5. Ligao



6. Oas



7. Polangui



Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said the agency would declare an Alert Level 5 once “a hazardous eruption is ongoing.”



“We need to see continued explosions first,” he added.



The public is advised to remain vigilant and refrain from entering the 9-km extended danger zone and wear protective clothing for safety.



