Classic Disney tunes, 50-plus characters to go on ice anew

More than 50 unforgettable Disney stars, a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate sets will leave Filipino fans of all ages in awe anew as Feld Entertainment brings the traditional “Disney on Ice” to Manila starting Christmas Day.

Mickey Mouse with sweetheart Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy take on the ice with their friends from beloved Disney movies that span seven decades from “Pinocchio” to “Frozen.” Disney on Ice celebrates “Everyone’s Story” as they travel to the heart of Africa with “The Lion King.” Families can come along for an adventure in friendship with the gang from “Toy’s Story” and watch in amazement as Belle breaks the Beast’s curse in the tale of “Beauty and the Beast”.

Making their Disney on Ice debut, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from “Zootopia” enlist the crowd to help solve an off-ice caper that must be cracked for the on-ice action to begin.

Meanwhile, guests will also enjoy a special appearance by royal sisters Anna and Elsa from the number one animated feature film of all time, “Frozen”. Enter the kingdom of Arendelle and journey up the North Mountain with hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff as they help the sisters discover that true love conquers all.

“The Philippines is the longest standing market we have. I credit the Filipino people because you guys love the ideas and the inspirational characteristics behind the Disney stories. That’s why we have a longstanding tradition here in the Philippines for more than a decade. We create a new show every single year. But what makes this show really rich and very different from the show we’ve seen before is the diversity,” Blake Tatroe, Feld Entertainment Inc.’s regional director for Southeast Asia and India, said in a press conference.

“This show has 14 stories, it’s got 50 Disney characters, 30 classic Disney songs and for the first time ever, we’re going to be meeting with Zootopia characters. Another highlight is the Mulan segment where there will be a traditional Chinese dragon festival. You name it, we have it here in Disney on Ice,” continued Tatroe.

“This particular production is by far the largest Disney on Ice show we currently have touring bringing everyone’s favorite characters. Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along their favorite songs,” he added.

To put together a captivating show with a parade of Disney characters, the father-daughter producing duo of Kenneth and Nicole Feld called on the best and the brightest in the business. Director Patty Vincent leads the way with the creative team of Cindy Stuart and Sara Kawahara in choreography, costume designs by Scott Lane and Greg Poplyk and set design by David Potts and Robert Bissinger.

“This is a show, more than any other, that is truly for everybody,” said Kenneth Feld. “When I sit with the audience, I see those that are grandparents, like I am, enjoying a lot of the classic Disney stories, while young kids and young parents really respond to Frozen and all the Disney stories and animation.”

Disney on Ice will run from December 25 to January 3, 2018 at the Mall of Asia Arena.