A classic masterclass for whisky lovers

It was in 2012 when Blair Bowman founded the World Whisky Day, which invites everyone to try a dram and celebrate the water of life, at the University of Aberdeen. The day is all about making whisky fun and enjoyable as well as encouraging everyone to drink whisky responsibly.

Whisky, after all, is one of the most iconic drinks of true lovers of alcohol and is the foundation of some of the most wonderful drinks known to man. Celebrated every third Saturday of May, World Whisky Day is a great opportunity to expand one’s palette, and share one’s experiences with friends.

In celebration of World Whisky Day, Crate and Barrel and Malt Manila with Diageo, hosted an exclusive masterclass featuring globally renowned mixologist Enzo Lim at Crate and Barrel Makati.

A musician turned master mixologist, Lim is the perfect person to stir things up in the celebrations. He is the co-owner of Maharlika Filipino Moderno and Jeepney Filipino Gastropub in New York. Moreover, he made his countrymen proud when his special cocktail won the People’s Choice Award during the 8th Annual Embassy Chef Challenge in Washington DC in 2016.

Guests were in fine spirits as Lim shared with them tips on how to entertain with whisky cocktails in the comfort of their homes.

Lim whipped up four summer themed cocktails all using whisky as the base. These include the Big Breakfast Sour – a mixture of bacon-washed Bulleitt bourbon, pandan-honey syrup and orange shrub; and the Banana Bulleitt – Bulleitt bourbon, banana, ginger sweet and sour, and club soda.

For Doña Sol, Lim masterfully mixed Johnnie Walker Black, Cinzano Rosso, jugo de naranja and Manille liquier de Dalandan; while summer cocktail Standing on a Beach included sea salt with Johnnie Walker Black with Lagavulin 16, pandan-honey syrup, and herb vinegar.

All cocktails were prepared using Crate and Barrel bar essentials—cocktail mixing glasses, jiggers, shakers, and bar spoons with muddlers. Crate and Barrel is located in SM Aura Premier, SM Makati and SM Megamall.