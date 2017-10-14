Claycomb breaks Spieth’s 2008 PING record

Circle Christian sophomore Canon Claycomb made a 15-foot eagle putt on the final hole recently to break a record set by 2017 British Open champion Jordan Spieth at the American Junior Golf Association PING Invitational in Stillwater, Okla.

Claycomb, who passed on last weekend’s high school Qdoba Tournament of Champions tournament to play the invitation-only amateur event, shot 69-67-71—207 over three days to win by 10 strokes against a field that included 14 of the top 20 boys in the Rolex AJGA rankings.

Spieth, currently the world’s second ranked golfer, shot 8-under-par 208 to win the PING in 2008.

Claycomb rejoins his high school team, which includes 2016 individual state champion Eugene Hong, to tee off their prep postseason next Monday at the 1A, District 8 tournament at Deer Run Country Club in Casselberry.

Claycomb, who transferred to Orlando this summer from Greenwood High School of Bowling Green, Ky., shot a 65 to help Circle Christian win the Winter Park Invitational at Rio Pinar Golf Club in his debut in Florida high school golf.

Hong, a UF commit, was one stroke behind Claycomb at 66 as Circle posted a 282 team score in that event.

The 65 tied a school record, which Hong also equaled last weekend en route to his victory at the Qdoba TOC.

TNS