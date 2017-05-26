CLC Marketing Ventures, which has provided unique furniture solutions for homes, offices and other spaces for 35 years, launched the Sofabed Specialist. To develop the concept, the company staged a sofa bed design competition, attracting numerous entries from top design schools around the Philippines. Six made the cut, exhibiting flare and vision of what comfortable and stylish furniture should be, but only one will win the Grand Prize.

Contestants include a group from the Philippine School of Interior (PSI) design: Jerinae Chua Ching, Kristine Tiu-Oyek, Sarah Salvador and Jen See-Sohu; Patricia J. Buendia and Geonelle Anne Lim Ong of UST, Marc Leo C. Dolotina of UP at Diliman and Ivan Cedric Fabia and Stanley Richard Angsanto, both of the Mapua Institute of Technology.

The PSI team dubbed their concept, Catalyst, which is an interpretation of Art Deco design and material finishes, blending aesthetics with functionality. Buendia of UST believes her Verho Sofa Bed that folds out to two beds, offers comfort and convenience for condo residents. Ong’s Flick Bed concept was inspired by the urban lifestyle surrounding her. Flick, which connotes a “sharp movement”, uses the efficient click-clack system that transforms the sofa bed into a bed or a lounge. UP’s Dolotina, who grew up appreciating art, aspires to represent Filipino culture through his piece, Ilala, which in Tagalog means “weaving”. It incorporates indigenous designs as well as innovative lighting and metal framing. For Mapua’s Ivan Cedric Fabia, his dream is to make a global impact through designs featuring Filipino craftsmanship and artistry. With his XED Sofa Bed, winning the competition could just be a start of bigger steps to reach his dream. His mate, Stanley Richard Angsanto, another Mapua industrial design student, loves creating simple yet captivating designs which have purpose. With Prism, he created a sofa bed that is like an art piece with its geometric forms.

Visit the CLC showroom at 114 Don Julio Gregorio, Novaliches, Quezon City.