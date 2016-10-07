CLEAN-UP DRIVE FOR ‘Amon Jaded’

COTABATO CITY: Soldiers of the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) based in Camp Siongco, Maguindanao launched a cleanliness drive as part of the celebration of the Amon Jaded, the Muslim New Year that falls every 1st day of Muharram of the Hegira calendar corresponding to the 3rd of October in the Gregorian calendar. The soldiers beautified two mosques as a special “Amon Jaded” offering to residents of this city and nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat town where the Army camp is situated. Soldiers also collected garbage along the highway connecting Cotabato City and the access route to Camp Siongco in Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat. Major. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr., of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said he is grateful to Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi for allowing them use the city government heavy equipment.