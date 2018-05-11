Cleanfuel joins 1st Formula V1 race in PH

Cleanfuel, the country’s leading supplier of environment-friendly fuels will see action in Tuason Racing School ‘s (TRS) Giti Formula V1 Race Challenge first series, which will be held at the Batangas Racing Circuit venue from May 12 to 13, 2018.

The Cleanfuel Racing Team is composed of two former Vios Cup Champions—the young veteran racer, Luis Gono and model/actor Dominic Roque.

Cleanfuel’s participation in the race is in alignment with TRS’ plan to create a unified development program in producing world-class racers, and with everyone enjoying mutual gain and sportsmanship. Powering this plan and the forthcoming V1 races is Cleanfuel.

The Cleanfuel Racing Team is supported by Motul, Kojie San, Autoplus Sportzentrium, Bench, Basic Taxi, USA 2 Everywhere, & Basic Hauling and Logistics, Inc.

For more information about Cleanfuel and its other stations, call (02) 6556407, or visit its Facebook page or website at www.cleanfuel.ph

