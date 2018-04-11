Cleaning hacks for the home

Things you can do with baking soda

There’s more to baking soda than just being a leavening agent for baking cakes, breads, biscuits and all those baked goodies. Originally, people used this white powder made from sodium bicarbonate to make a batter or dough rise and produce a light texture.

But baking soda has other purposes that do not involve any baking. This all-purpose powder can be used for home and beauty remedies. And what is good about it is it can be bought anywhere, anytime at a reasonable price. It is also environment-friendly, since it doesn’t have chemicals that can wash down the drain and pollute the ecosystems.



Since baking soda is definitely an all-purpose powder, we recommend keeping a box or two at home. Here are some tips on the different uses of baking soda.

Home remedy

Baking soda can be an effective cleaning agent for anything and everything in the house.

• Got some rusty silverware? Polish it using a baking soda paste made of three parts baking soda and one part water. Using a clean cloth or sponge, rub the paste on the silver ware. Rinse thoroughly and dry. And viola, you’ll see them shining as new.

• Cut the grease and food stains in your pots and pans. Fill a basin with water. Combine two tablespoons of baking soda and your regular dish washing detergent and pour it in the water. Soak the pots and pans in the water-filled basin. Then use dry baking soda to scour the pots and pans.

• Since baking soda is a fine powder, it can be used to scrub delicate surfaces such as mirrors, fiberglass and glossy tiles, bathtub and the likes. Sprinkle some baking soda on a clean, damp sponge and scrub the surfaces. Rinse and dry. Get extra cleaning boost by making a mixture of baking soda, coarse salt and liquid dish soap. Let the mixture sit on the hard to clean surfaces for five to 10 minutes, scour off and rinse.

• Because baking soda is odorless, it is best to use in cleaning the microwave. Cleaning agents typically leave a harsh chemical smell which can get mixed in the food. Sprinkle some baking soda on a clean damp sponge or cloth and gently clean the interior and exterior of the microwave. Rinse with water and let it dry.

• Coffee and tea often leave stains in mugs and pots. Eliminate the stains using a solution made from diluting 1/4 cup of baking soda in one quart of warm water. For mugs and pots with stubborn stains, soak them in the solution (just add some detergent in the mixture) overnight, and then lightly scrub it with baking soda.

• Got some oily ovens to battle? Sprinkle some baking soda at the bottom of the oven. Spray some water to dampen the powder. Leave it overnight. The next day, scoop the baking soda and scrub the remaining grime with a sponge. Rinse and let it dry.

• Give the floors and walls of your house some baking soda treatment. To clean the dirt and grime off the floor, dilute half a cup of baking soda in a bucket of warm water. Mop the floors using the solution. For scuffmarks, use baking soda on a damp sponge and rinse. To remove marks from the walls and furniture, rub the surface using a sponge sprinkled with baking soda. Rub lightly and then wipe off with a clean, dry cloth.

• Polish your laundry skills with baking soda. Add half a cup of baking soda, along with your choice of detergent, in your laundry. Since baking soda neutralizes the pH level in the wash, clothes become cleaner, fresher and brighter. This is recommended for baby clothes, since baby skin can be quite sensitive and requires the gentle and mild cleansers. To deodorize the clothes, add half a cup in the rinse cycle.

• Using cloth diapers for your baby? Soak them thoroughly in a solution of baking soda and water. Leave for a while and rinse. Sundry them if possible.

• Baking soda can be your sports gear’s best friend. No more sweaty and smelly sports or gym bags. Just a sprinkle of baking soda inside them and they will smell fresh and clean. Clean sports equipment using a baking soda solution (four tablespoons baking soda and one quart warm water). Keep golf irons shiny and scratch-free with a baking soda paste (three parts baking soda to one part water).

• No need to buy expensive car cleaning agents. Get rid of the road grime, dirt and what have you with baking soda. With a sponge or cloth, clean the car light, chrome, windows, tire, vinyl seats, and floor mats using a baking soda solution. For stubborn stains in your car, sprinkle some baking soda on a damp sponge or soft brush and scrub away without worrying about the scratch marks.

• Don’t worry about the oil and grease spills in your garage or in your driveway. Just sprinkle baking soda on the spots and scrub with a wet brush.

• If you have a corroded battery, baking soda is the solution. It can neutralize acid corrosion because of its alkaline property. Make a baking soda paste (three parts baking soda and one part water). Apply it with a damp cloth to scrub corrosion from the battery terminal. But be sure to disconnect the battery terminals before cleaning. Apply some petroleum jelly after cleaning and reconnecting the terminals to prevent future corrosion.

The best deodorizer

• Sometime there are aromas and odors that are simply hard to eliminate. Think about the smell of bagoong, kimchi, and frying fish among others. While they are delicious, they leave a lasting odor that sticks to linens, clothing, and furnishings among others. Deodorize and eliminate unwanted odors using baking soda.

• Neutralize the odor inside the refrigerator by placing an open box of baking soda in the back of the fridge. You can also do this in your closets.

• Those open boxes of baking soda inside the fridge, after they have run their course, can be used to deodorize your sink and tub drains. Eliminate lingering odors by pouring half cup of baking soda down the drain while running warm tap water.

• Before you run the dishwasher, put some baking soda inside and have a gentle wash cycle. Rinse and drain. Before washing the cutting boards, sprinkle some baking soda on it, scrub, then rinse. Spill-proof storage containers often absorb lingering odors; avoid this using baking soda between uses.

• Keep stinky trash smell at bay by sprinkling baking soda at the bottom of the trashcan. For the recyclable container, layer the recyclables with baking soda to keep odor away.

• Freshen up your carpets by liberally sprinkling baking soda on them. Leave overnight or as long as possible. Sweep the larger amount of baking soda, and vacuum the remaining powder. You can also do this method with the vacuum cleaner and pet bedding. In between changes of cat box litter, cover the bottom of the box with baking soda after cleaning and before filling it with litter. Then, sprinkle more baking soda on the top of the litter.

• Bad odors sometimes stick to the car upholstery and carpet. Keep them at bay by sprinkling baking soda directly on fabric car seats and carpets. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, or longer, depending on how strong the odor is. Dust off or vacuum the baking soda.

• Smelly shoes? No fret, just shake some baking soda inside when it is not in use. Shake out before wearing the shoes. Your child’s favorite stuffed toy can get some baking soda love. Just dust some baking soda on the stuffed animals, leave it for 15 minutes before brushing off.

• After all this cleaning and washing, sponges and cleaning cloths can get that stale smell. Get rid of the odor by soaking by them in a strong baking soda solution (four tablespoons baking soda and one quart warm water). Rinse and dry.

• Did you know that baking soda can be use to extinguish minor electrical fire? When baking soda is heated, it releases carbon dioxide which smothers flames.

• Get wax and dirt off your fruits and vegetables using baking soda. Just sprinkle a bit of the powder on a clean, damp sponge, gently scrub and rinse.