‘Clear disinformation’ claims of coal tax raising power rates

Claims made by some power-generating firms that an increase in coal excise tax would lead to higher electricity rates in the country amount to “clear disinformation,” according to Sen. Loren Legarda.

Legarda, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, has maintained that the recent increase in the coal excise tax was so minimal as to have an effect on or result in the rise of power rates in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently signed the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train), the fist package of his administration’s tax reform initiatives, that imposes higher taxes on fuel, automobile and sugar sweetened beverages but expanded the scope of income tax exemptions.

A provision of the newly signed law is the increase in the excise tax on coal from P10 per metric ton to P50.

The approved coal tax rate was lower than the original proposal of the Senate that sought the imposition of 3,000 percent increase in coal taxes in three years–P100 for 2018, P200 for 2019 and P300 for 2020–both local and imported.

But during the bicameral conference committee, House of Representatives contingents were able to change the rates to P50-P100-P150 starting 2018 and retain the value-added tax exemption for local coal.

Legarda said if there were an increase in electricity rates next year, it would be because of the imposition of P2.50 per liter excise tax on diesel, not the P50 per metric ton or a mere five centavos per kilo on coal.

“That’s clearly disinformation,” she replied when asked about her reaction to claims that the new coal tax rates would result in higher electricity cost in the country.

Legarda noted that while she supports the Train bill of the administration, she has some reservations, particularly on coal taxes because of refusal of some lawmakers to impose higher tax on what is considered the dirtiest source of energy.

According to her, for the past 42 years, domestic coal has been exempted from paying tax while imported coal is paying P10 per metric ton.

The Philippines, she said, is also one of the countries in the region that imposes a lower tax on coal, adding that coal is taxed at about P400 to P900 per metric ton in other countries.

“The imposition of new excise tax on coal was still small considering that it is the dirtiest source of energy and yet we impose higher tax on conventional fuels like kerosene, and LPG [liquefied petroleum gas],” Legarda said.