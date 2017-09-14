CLEARS AS DAY

Clarins

Clarins launches three pioneering anti-aging Treatment Essences, formulated especially for skin at different ages: the Multi-Active Treatment Essence Vitality Booster, the Extra-Firming Treatment Essence Bounciness Enhancer and the Super Restorative Treatment Essence Smoothness Enhancer. Rich in plant extracts, each of the Treatment Essences help to bring out a smoother, softer complexion. Great for Asian skin, the Treatment Essences also help to deeply nourish dry skin and provide a layer of protection from harmful, skin-damaging UV rays.

Clarins is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.