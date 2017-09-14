Thursday, September 14, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»CLEARS AS DAY

    CLEARS AS DAY

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Clarins

    Clarins launches three pioneering anti-aging Treatment Essences, formulated especially for skin at different ages: the Multi-Active Treatment Essence Vitality Booster, the Extra-Firming Treatment Essence Bounciness Enhancer and the Super Restorative Treatment Essence Smoothness Enhancer. Rich in plant extracts, each of the Treatment Essences help to bring out a smoother, softer complexion. Great for Asian skin, the Treatment Essences also help to deeply nourish dry skin and provide a layer of protection from harmful, skin-damaging UV rays.

    Clarins is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.