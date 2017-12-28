Cleary donates brain to head injury research

NEW YORK: Detroit Lions offensive tackle Emmett Cleary pledged Thursday to donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation to help research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other head injuries.

CTE and other serious brain injury issues have nagged the NFL in recent years. Three Boston University studies on CTE this year included tests on 111 brains of deceased former NFL players that showed evidence of CTE in all but one.

“Everyone in football should be supportive of this research,” Cleary said in a posting on the Legacy Foundation website.

“You have responsibility to your teammates, other players in the league, and the next generation of football players to support the research.”

Cleary, 27, joins Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Eric Winston as active NFL players who this year donated their brains to research.

“Football has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on my life. I love the game and I hope it continues to flourish,” Cleary said. “Anyone involved with the game should be aware and proactive about research and the long-term well-being of the players. Why wouldn’t I pledge to donate my brain?”

