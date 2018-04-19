CLI inks deal to build Radisson RED in Cebu

HOMEGROWN property developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) has inked an agreement with a Belgium-based hotelier to build the country’s first Radisson RED hotel in Mandaue City in Cebu.

Radisson RED will form part of Cebu Landmasters’ mixed-use development Astra Centre in Mandaue City, which will offer a total of 146 rooms, the company said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

The project will bring Cebu Landmasters’ total hotel room portfolio to 756 rooms and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

All 146 guest rooms of Radisson RED will feature bold designs and the latest technology, allowing guests to stream content from their phone to their televisions.

Each room will measure 28 square meters and amenities will include food and beverage outlets and a 24-hour gym.

Clients will also have the convenience of digitally checking in via the Radisson RED app, enabling them to head straight to their room and unlock the door using their smartphone, bypassing reception. Moreover, the hotel’s Meet Event Studios will provide innovative spaces designed to fuel creativity and enhance the impact of every occasion.

“Cebu City is the perfect location to introduce Radisson RED to the Philippines. This is a dynamic, fast-paced urban center with a youthful vibe and positive outlook, and we look forward to welcoming guests at Radisson RED and introduce a new era of hospitality to the country,” Radisson President for Asia Pacific Katerina Giannouka said in a statement.

“We are excited about our partnership with Cebu Landmasters and believe that it will be a success. We are confident that the Radisson RED brand will position us for solid performance, setting inspiring and memorable moments,” she added.

“We are delighted to be working with Radisson Hotel Group to bring Radisson RED to the Philippines for the first time,” Cebu Landmasters Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco Soberano said.

“This unique hotel concept will offer a completely new style of hospitality in Cebu City, appealing to a generation of tech-savvy travelers who appreciate more fun hotel experiences and flexible stays.”

Also on Wednesday, Cebu Landmasters said that its board of directors has approved the issuance of corporate notes, with proceeds to be used to fund this year’s capital expenditures. No further details were disclosed.