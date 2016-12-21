Click for Christmas music

All set with the Noche Buena menu? Now take some time to prepare the background music for the most wonderful time of the year with ready playlists by online music sites.

Spotify sent its top picks for Christmas music for 2016 via playlists like Maligayang Pasko, Paskong Pinoy, and Christmas Pop.

The website has also compiled Christmas classics such as “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” both by The Jackson 5, and of course, Harry Connick Jr.’s “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer” in the must have This is: Santa Claus playlist.

Merry Christmas and happy listening!