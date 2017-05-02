Climate science classes held in Dumaguete, Siquijor

THE Department of Science and Technology–Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) with scientists from the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute and the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration simultaneously conducted the 2017 Climate Science Boot Camp in eight high schools in Dumaguete and Siquijor Island recently.

With theme “Oceans and Climate Towards a Resilient Planet,” it highlighted the role of the youth in building resilient communities in the midst of the issue on global warming.

Two separate teams of scientist-mentors conducted whole-day sessions in Dauin National High School, Ramon Teves Pastor Memorial Dumaguete Science High School, Dumaguete City High School, and Zamboanguita Science High School in Dumaguete, and in Leon Parami High School, Cabulihan Integrated School, Banban National High School, and Siquijor Provincial Science High School.

The activity is a mini version of the annual Climate Science Camp organized by DOST-SEI, which normally lasts 10 days and includes exposure trips in marine ecosystems. The reboot is based on the earlier moratorium set by the Department of Education advising units to postpone field trips until full review of guidelines had been conducted.

DOST-SEI Director Josette Biyo said this year’s Boot Camp sought to condense the modules of the usual Science Camp and made it just as interactive to maintain the quality and effectiveness of learning.

It featured lectures and games on climate, oceanography, storm surges, marine food web, and resiliency.