Clinton plays blame game in new book

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Hillary Clinton takes responsibility for her devastating loss to Donald Trump in her tell-all book about the 2016 presidential race, but she also blames Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin and others, published excerpts show. In her campaign chronicle What Happened, set for release on September 12, the veteran Democrat acknowledges her own role in her defeat, writing: “It was my campaign. Those were my decisions.” But she also points the finger at a long list of political rivals, apparent allies, and morning television hosts, and signals that much of what happened in 2016 was outside her control. Sanders resorted to “innuendo and impugning on my character” in attacks that caused “lasting damage” and disunity, Clinton wrote. Clinton also trained her frustrations on Obama, who backed her as his successor, saying a stronger, televised response by the then-president to Russian meddling in the election might have helped her. Clinton also criticized former vice president Joe Biden, who campaigned with her, and former FBI director James Comey. Putin—and Russia’s apparent meddling in the 2016 election—also took hits, with Clinton accusing the Russian president of holding a “personal vendetta” against her, according to Vanity Fair.

AFP