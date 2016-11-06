Clinton taps Beyonce, Jay-Z to boost voter turnout

S&P 500 stock index down for ninth straight day

CLEVELAND, United States: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump brandished starkly different visions of America as they headed into a fierce final weekend of campaigning Saturday, one celebrating hope as the other bashed corruption.

Clinton headlined an optimistic concert spectacular featuring superstar singer Beyonce in a bid to boost turnout among young voters and blacks, while Trump doubled down on his attacks on Clinton as a product of a venal and incompetent establishment.

Forecasts based on polling averages still give the 69-year-old Democrat an edge over the 70-year-old Republican property mogul ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

But Trump has been buoyed by signs that he is closing the gap in the key swing states that will decide who secures an electoral college win.

A new Gallup poll found that less than half of voters feel that the candidates are talking about the issues that matter to them, and both have historically low approval numbers.

Investors are not happy with their options: Wall Street was down again Friday despite relatively good news on the jobs front, with the US S&P 500 slipping for the ninth straight session, its longest fall since 1980.

The S&P closed down 0.2 percent at 2,085.18. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 percent to 17,888.28 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also lost 0.2 percent to settle at 5,046.37.

Rust belt

Clinton and Trump headed to the US rustbelt, where blue-collar voters that were once reliable Democrats may be tempted by the latter’s protectionist promise to repatriate jobs from Mexico and China.

Clinton’s campaign brought her to Cleveland, Ohio, a state that fellow Democrat President Barack Obama won in 2012 but where she now trails Trump in opinion polls by around five percentage points.

She was introduced with a show-stopping set by rapper Jay-Z and his even more famous wife Beyonce, who sang songs of emancipation and empowerment wearing a version of Clinton’s trademark pantsuit.

“The world looks to us as a progressive country that leads change,” Beyonce declared. “I want my daughter to grow up to see a woman lead our country. That is why I’m with her.”

Riffing on the theme, Clinton portrayed her campaign to become America’s first female president as the next step in the civil rights struggle.

“We have unfinished work to do, more barriers to break, and with your help, a glass ceiling to crack once and for all,” she declared, to loud cheers.

Populist campaign

Clinton earlier visited Detroit, Michigan, where supporters booed her populist rival when she attacked Trump’s affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a “dark vision” of an America mired in poverty and failure.

“When I hear my opponent talking about America I don’t recognize it,” she declared, touting her own “confident, optimistic, inclusive” agenda.

The crowd laughed when she mocked the New York billionaire – who avoided the Vietnam War draft – for wearing a camouflage baseball cap.

Trump has run one of the most aggressive and populist campaigns in history, browbeating his Republican primary rivals into submission before launching into Clinton, “such a nasty woman.”

Trump was in Hershey, Pennsylvania hoping to use his popularity with the white, male working class.

“I want the entire corrupt Washington establishment to hear the words we’re about to say. When we win on November 8 we’re going to ‘drain the swamp,’” he said, as the 13,000-strong crowd took up the chant.

He predicted that Clinton would face prosecution after an FBI inquiry into her inappropriate use of private email when she was secretary of State, and vowed to tear up US free trade deals.

“We’re gonna win Pennsylvania big,” he said. “And by the way, I didn’t have to bring J-Lo or Jay-Z. I’m here all by myself,” he added, mocking in advance Hillary’s celebrity event.

‘As corrupt as they come’

“Hillary is about as corrupt as they come,” declared 27-year-old welder Logan Sechrist, who came to Hershey from Lebanon, Pennsylvania with his pregnant wife to hear Trump’s plan for jobs.

“I think honestly we need somebody who’s a businessman and not a politician,” Sechrist said. “The country’s falling apart. We’re ready for something different.”

Zach Rehl, a 31-year-old Marine veteran, said previous Republican candidates had failed to speak up for factory workers who have seen their jobs shipped abroad under global trade rules.

“This thing hits people at home,” he said, predicting that election night on Tuesday in Pennsylvania would be “pretty close.”

Some of Clinton’s supporters have a similar feeling – or in their case, a creeping dread.

“It’s nerve-racking that Trump’s gotten this far,” said Rachel Zeolla, 27, who works in marketing, at an earlier rally in Pittsburgh.

For the first time some pollsters agree.

A Pennsylvania polling average compiled by tracker Real Clear Politics gives Clinton a 2.6 percentage point edge in the state.

Pennsylvania, Michigan and perhaps Ohio were once seen as low hanging fruit for Clinton, guaranteeing her victory even if she doesn’t pick off a prize like Florida – but the race has tightened.

Friday brought a fresh crop of press scandals, which may or may not affect the race.

The Associated Press reported that Trump’s Slovene-born wife Melania took paid work as a model in the 1990s before she had a legal US work permit.

And the Wall Street Journal alleged that the National Inquirer tabloid paid for exclusive rights to a Playboy model’s account of an affair with Trump, then quashed the story.

Both candidates were due in Florida on Saturday, a must-win for Trump and a last chance for Clinton to stem his recovery.

