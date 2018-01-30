Clippers trade Griffin to Pistons – report

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-player deal that features a package of NBA players and draft picks, the US media reported Monday.

Griffin, who spent his entire career with the Clippers, goes to Detroit along with guard Willie Green, forward Brice Johnson and a second round pick, US television broadcaster ESPN reported.

The Clippers will receive guard Avery Bradley, forward Tobias Harris, centre Boban Marjanovic and a first and second round pick.

The deal comes as a surprise because Griffin signed a five-year contract in the offseason to stay with the Clippers. The Clippers are ninth place in the Western Conference with a record of 25-24.

Griffin, a former NBA rookie of the year, is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33 games this season.

Over his career, Griffin has averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Griffin’s career has been beset by injuries. After being drafted with the first pick in the NBA draft in 2009 by the Clippers, Griffin broke his left kneecap, had surgery, and missed the entire 2009-10 season.

Since then, he has missed time with back spasms, a torn left quad, a broken hand, a staph infection, knee surgery, a broken toe, a sprained left MCL and a concussion.

