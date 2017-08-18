Close encounter with Mariel de Leon

Along with Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters, Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon is one of the new endorsers of Pizza Hut, which opened its new flagship store at the ground floor of SM Mall of Asia on Tuesday.

It was Roving Eye’s first time to meet Mariel in person, but cell phone shots show she’s photogenic. The daughter of Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong has entered showbiz too as Coco Martin’s leading lady in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Ang Panday,” which the actor is also directing.

Mariel had already shot for one day and is looking forward to her next shooting day. She has yet to muster enough courage though to ask Coco why he chose her for the role.

She’s in the thick of preparing for the pageant as well, especially that the current Miss International is Filipina Kylie Verzosa.

“I am just cool about it. I am just keeping focused on my training for the pageant and I don’t want anything to distract me. I am looking forward to competing,” said Mariel.

It looks like it’s the people around her who are more pressured.

“I will do my best to represent the Philippines in the Miss International Pageant but I will also enjoy myself competing. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself,” she said

Gawad Urian Best Supporting Actor winner Christian Bables (for “Die Beautiful”) said it is but natural that he chose the Idea First Company of directors Perci Intalan and June Lana to manage his career.

After all, it was Idea First who gambled on him, a virtual nobody in showbiz but gave him a major acting assignment with Paolo Ballesteros in the said film.

“I was a nobody but they gave me my first big break as an actor and I will forever be grateful to all of them for giving me the trust and confidence,” said Christian who probably would still be waiting in the sidelines if not for Idea First offering him to manage his career.

Christian was last seen in the John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo starrer in a rather forgettable role but he explained that when the project was first presented to them, it seemed like a good role as John Lloyd’s assistant. But with script revisions, his role diminished in terms of length and quality.

He can surely rebound from that debacle with his latest movie directed by Chito Roño, which is a possible entry to the MMFF 2017.

Sharon Cuneta failed to win the Best Actress award for her first indie film, “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha,” directed by Mes De Guzman.

She was beaten by Angeli Bayani, who won the trophy for “Bagahe.”

To be fair to Sharon, at the press con of Cinemalaya in July, she said that she was not hoping to win an award. To be part of Cinemalaya and to finally do an indie film was already a big honor for her.

Expectedly, many of her fans were disappointed that Sharon lost to Angeli. According to a friend who is a diehard Sharonian, she didn’t like the movie that much, and Sharon deserved better material.