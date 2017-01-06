Close encounter with two former Miss Universe

Hi! Society attended the liveliest press conference on Thursday, which George Sison organized for former Governor Chavit Singson as his token of appreciation for the governor’s effort to ensure that the Miss Universe would be held in the Philippines.

George invited Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz and 1973 Miss Universe Margie Moran. The conference’s intention is to make the coronation of the next Miss Universe known to more Filipinos so they may participate in the event directly or indirectly.

The former governor said, “I am calling for the support of every Filipino to watch the coronation whether on television or live. Those who can come to the SMX Convention Center are guaranteed of an experience like no other. I have accepted the challenge of financing this landmark event in the hope of making the Philippines a tourist destination.”

Singson also announced that on the eve of January 16, there will be a governor’s ball—a formal affair to welcome the Miss Universe candidates. Those who will buy tables worth P250,000 will be joined by two Miss U contestants for dinner.

The lovely Tourism Secretary, who was also once a Bb. Pilipinas candidate also expressed her gratitude to the former governor.

“The Department of Tourism is most grateful to the governor for undertaking all the expenses for this grand occasion. The truth is, without his support, this event would not have been possible. Our department does not have the kind of fund to finance one as large as a Miss Universe coronation,” Teo shared.

Meanwhile, Gloria and Margie were at their best as they answered questions from the press, including a recall from the moment they were Bb. Pilipinas-Universe to the time they had to crown the new Miss Universe after their reign.

The two beauties agreed, “It was back to reality for us. Thank God, our families were there to see us through the change — from being the most important woman in the Universe to coming back to the earth as normal ordinary human beings.”

However, they added, “Don’t be mistaken, being a former Miss Universe has still a lot of perks especially in this country.”

Thereafter, the three ladies were presented with bouquets of long stem imported roses — one in green, one in pink and the other in red. Truly beautiful like the recipients!

Former Governor Singson thanked all who attended then requested the media to help them project an image of the Philippines as a place where visitors will not only have “more fun” but where they will also be treated like royalty.

See you at the coronation and let us root for our own Bb. Pilipinas!!!