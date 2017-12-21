UP CLOSE WITH JOHN AND KATE

Ovation Productions

Avid concert goers have an aural feast in March and April 2018 with the back to back performances of 10-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend (March 21) and diva Kate Perry (April 2), brought to Manila by Ovation Productions. Legend will essay his Darkness and Light World Tour leg at the Araneta Coliseum, singing hits such as the chart-topping Love Me Now and Penthouse Floor, with Chance the Rapper. Then, it’s Kate’s turn at the Mall of Asia Arena for her WITNESS: The Tour.

Tickets for Legend’s gig can be booked at TicketNet.com.ph, while Perry’s can be had at www.smtickets.com.