Closed roads, alternate routes in Manila starting Jan 7

THE Manila Police District (MPD) announced on Friday that it would close some roads and reroute vehicles in Manila starting on January 7 in anticipation of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, Chief Supt. Joel Coronel said.

Below is a list of the roads to be closed from 11 a.m. onwards:

* Southbound lane of Quezon blvd. (Quiapo), from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Plaza Miranda;

* Eastbound lane of CM Recto Ave., from Rizal Avenue to SH Loyola Steet;

* Westboundlane of España blvd. from P. Campa to Lerma Street.

Coronel said below are the alternate routes:

* Vehicles coming from Plaza Miranda should turn left to Quezon Boulevard, turn left to G. Puyat, right to Evangelista Street, turn right to Recto Avenue, turn right to Loyola Street, turn right to Bilibid Viejo thru Puyat, then turn left to Guzman Street, turn right to Hidalgo Street, turn left to Barbosa Street before turning right to Globo de Oro, turn right again to Palanca Street, then turn right to Villalobos Street to point of destination.

* Vehicles coming from España blvd. going to Roxas Blvd./South Pier Zone/Taft Avenue should turn right to P. Campa, straight to Fugoso Street to point of destination.

* Vehicles, which will pass Quezon Blvd. coming from A. Mendoza Street should turn right to Fugoso, left to Rizal Avenue to point of destination.

* All vehicles using the eastbound lane of CM Recto coming from Divisoria should turn right to Rizal Avenue to point of destination.

* All vehicles using S.H. Loyola Street coming from Balic-Balic area going to Quiapo should turn right CM Recto Avenue to point of destination.

Coronel cautions motorists against heavy traffic and advised them to take alternate routes. RAADEE S. SAUSA