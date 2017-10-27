Closer ties to boost Asia development

Stable financial systems, modern infrastructure and peace and order are crucial if Asia is to achieve first world status, a former Cabinet official said.

“For Asia … including Asean to achieve what have been achieved by the western economies … these have to be in place,” Former Finance Secretary Roberto Ocampo said during the China-Philippines Dialogue 2017 on Thursday.

Ocampo noted that while most Southeast Asian countries had large savings, the bulk of the funds are not being used to grow their economies but are instead invested elsewhere.

“What is needed is for those savings … to also be mobilized for … stabilizing and growing Asian economies,” he said.

Ocampo also said that many economies remained dependent on the West and called for closer inter-regional relationships.

With regard to logistics, Ocampo said that “modern infrastructure is needed to make the flow of business easier.”

“In the United States, you don’t have to drive long from one end to another. You cannot do it here and as a result you don’t have that kind of flow of goods and services like the Western economies,” he added.

China’s “One Belt One Road” program, which aims to revive the ancient Silk Road, is a step in the right direction.

“China’s … belt and road initiative plus the assistance that China is giving toi the Philippines for infrastructure is very important to generate the kind of domestic activity and the kind of economic activity that will allow Asia to be able to grow,” Ocampo said.

“We want the country to move forward and it is in this context that the Philippines welcomes the assistance of China,” he added.