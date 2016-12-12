Cloud of doubt on PNP Caloocan war on drugs

Nine members of Caloocan City’s police anti-illegal drugs unit were relieved from their post after they were accused of robbing the house of drug suspect Emilia Calanday in Brgy. Tala. The police officers identified as SPO2 Noli Albis, SPO2 Remigio Valderama, PO2 Jay Jano, PO2 Benedict Antaran, PO2 John Francis Taganas, PO1 John Ray de la Cruz, PO1 Carlomar Donato, PO1 Alexander Buhayo and PO1 Rodie Germina were sacked from the Caloocan City Philippine National Police (PNP) Station Anti-Illegal Drugs (SAID) unit late Thursday afternoon.