On Cloud Nine with ‘Pangaronon,’ ‘Magayon’

Days after Mayon Volcano started spewing ashes, netizens were stunned by a photograph of dark smoke billowing from its crater that resembled a legendary couple in “a tragic but beautiful love story” behind the formation of the country’s most active volcano.

The story of star-crossed lovers “Daragang Magayon” and “Pangaronon” circulated on social media after Ciriaco Santiago 3rd posted a photo of an unusual cloud formation surrounding Mayon that seemed to be of a couple embracing each other.

“Woke up to reading the myth about ‘Daragang Magayon’ and her one true love, ‘Pangaronon.’ Sounds delusional pero nakakakilig [but I get goosebumps]and with images… circulating, somehow maniniwala ka [you would believe],” James Banaag (@dearscarjames) said.

Legend has it that “Daragang Magayon,” a local term for “beautiful maiden,” fell in love with a man named “Pangaronon” (Ulap or “cloud” in other versions) who previously saved her from drowning.

Unknown to the couple, another lad named Pagtuga was one of many young men in town who was attracted to Magayon’s beauty.

Magayon, however, could not reciprocate Pagtuga’s love.

When news reached Pagtuga that the couple were already bound to get married, war broke out and there was bloodshed between his tribe and that of Pangaronon.

When Pangaronon’s side was ready to declare victory, Magayon ran to the waiting arms of her lover.

Unfortunately, a deadly arrow coming from Pagtuga’s tribe cut short the happiness of the two who were locked in an embrace.

The lovers were believed to be buried where Mayon Volcano is currently standing.

The photo now serves as a reminder of a true and lasting love.

GLEE JALEA