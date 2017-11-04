Cloud platform urges online presence for firms

CLOUD platform GoDaddy Inc. is urging local small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to boost their online presence as internet penetration in the country is projected to grow tremendously in the coming years.

In a statement released on Thursday, GoDaddy cited data from market research firm eMarketer, which showed that the Philippines’ internet penetration will hit 61 percent before 2018 ends. Mobile-driven commerce industry will continue to flourish as the country has 88 percent mobile phone adoption rate, according to Google’s The Connected Consumer Survey.

Consumers, particularly the millennials, now opt to look and shop online either through their desktop or smartphones, GoDaddy said.

“However, despite the lucrative opportunity offered by having a presence on the internet, Filipino SMBs remain hesitant to join the trend,” it said, citing data from the Department of Trade and Industry showing that for every one million SMBs in the country, only 10 percent engage in the online segment.

In July this year, GoDaddy introduced to the Philippines its Website Builder service for SMBs to help them take advantage of the internet and expand their reach in the online market.

Blake Irving, chief executive officer of GoDaddy, earlier said the company supports smaller enterprises through this service as it only charges P50 monthly subscription.

“We’re sponsoring people who want to go on their own window, support their own business. We want to help these people because they don’t have a lot of money to do that,” he said.

GoDaddy has nearly 17 million customers worldwide and over 71 million names under management.