Cloudiness, some rain likely till Sunday

Cloudy skies with light rains will be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan and Ilocos Norte, as northeast monsoon or “amihan” affects extreme Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 24-hour forecast released on Saturday afternoon.

PAGASA also predicted cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao, rest of Cagayan Valley as well as Aurora and Quezon provinces.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Cordillera and Central Luzon regions aside from rest of Ilocos, PAGASA said further.

Rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms, noted PAGASA.

The easterlies are affecting the country’s eastern section, PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast will prevail over Luzon and eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Coastal waters there will be moderate to rough, said PAGASA.

“Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the northeast with slight to moderate seas,” PAGASA added.

