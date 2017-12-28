Cloudy with scattered rains in Metro Manila, parts of PH – Pagasa

THREE weather systems were forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains in the Philippines on Thursday, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Visayas, the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the tail-end of a cold front.

Similar weather condition was forecast over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region because of the easterlies.

Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Rizal make up Calabarzon while Agusan del Norte, Agusan de Sur, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur make up Caraga region.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and Ilocos Region, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains because of a northeast monsoon.

Localized thunderstorms will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers over Palawan and the rest of Mindanao, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA