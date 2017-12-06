Cloudy skies, light rains expected in parts of PH – Pagasa

CLOUDY skies and scattered rains are expected in Luzon and Visayas on Wednesday due to a northeast monsoon and a tail-end of a cold front, according to state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its morning forecast that Visayas and the regions of Mimaropa, Bicol, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula would have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms due to a tail-end of a cold front.

Metro Manila and the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Central Luzon and Calabarzon will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains due to a northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA