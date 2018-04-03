Cloudy skies, moderate rains in Metro Manila, parts of PH—Pagasa

MODERATE to occasionally heavy rains are affecting Metro Manila and the rest of the country on Tuesday, the state-run weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), rains are forecast in Quezon City, Marikina, Caloocan, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon province, Bataan, Pampanga, and Zambales.

“These rains are only due to localized thunderstorms. So far, no low pressure area or typhoon was forecast to approach the country this week,” weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

Meanwhile, winds will be light to moderate from the northeast over Luzon and the Visayas, where coastal waters will be from slight to moderate.

Winds over Mindanao will be light to moderate from the northeast to north with slight to moderate coastal waters, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA