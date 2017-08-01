A SOUTHWEST monsoon affecting the western part of Northern and Central Luzon will bring rains over these areas on Tuesday, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms would prevail over the provinces of Ilocos, Cordillera, Zambales and Bataan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms, said Pagasa.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from southwest over Luzon and the western section of Visayas, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, the coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough, as winds will be light to moderate coming from the southwest to west with slight to moderate seas, Pagasa said. ELSHAMAE ROBLES