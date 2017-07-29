THE southwest monsoon enhanced by typhoon “Gorio” will continue to bring light to moderate rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon on Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Gorio” has maximum sustained winds of 145 kilometers per hour (kph), near the center and gustiness of up to 180 kph.

Gorio is moving at 17kph towards Taiwan, and was last spotted 200 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, Pagasa said.

As of posting time, Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Warning (TCWS) Signal No. 2 over Batanes and No. 1 over the Babuyan Group of Islands.

The agency said moderate to occasionally heavy rains would be experienced over the western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

Monsoon rains may also trigger flash floods and landslides in the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, as well as in other areas of Northern Luzon, said Pagasa.

The agency said Gorio is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday.