Cloudy skies, rainshowers during Traslacion–Pagasa

DEVOTEES of the Black Nazarene can expect cool weather during the Traslacion or procession of the Black Nazarene to Quiapo Church in Manila on Tuesday, as cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected to prevail for most part of the day, the state-run weather bureau said.

“Maganda po ang taya ng ating panahon [sa Maynila]maliban na lang sa posibleng mga pulo pulong pag-ulan o panandaliang pag-ambon ngayong araw,” said Shirley Ignacio, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

(The weather forecast is good, except for isolated rainshowers.)

Pagasa said localized thunderstorms were expected over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas and rest of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Caraga, Davao and Soccsksargen will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies or winds coming from the east.

Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Dinagat Islands make up Caraga while South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City make up Soccsksargen.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Region, Ilocos and the rest of Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains because of the “amihan” or northeast monsoon, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA