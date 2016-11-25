Club Bulakeño’s version of the Royal Ascot

Nothing speaks grandeur and fashion better than the Royal Ascot—Britain’s most anticipated and admired annual socializing event—that it befits any grand celebration.

Such was the case for Club Bulakeño, who celebrated their 28th anniversary ball ala-Royal Ascot on November 12 at the Rizal Ballroom of Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

With a theme “My Fair Lady”—the classic Audrey Hepburn movie that also highlighted the Royal Ascot—the well-attended anniversary ball was made possible by the current leadership of President Attorney Jimmy Buhain and Lady President Miladel Lourdes “Milo” Bondoc, with the guidance of club founders Engineer Genaro and Lydia Reyes. The grand event had the full support of the club’s “Ama ng Bulacan,” Ambassador Bienvenido Tantoco Sr. and adviser Zenaida Tantoco, Chairman & CEO of Rustan’s Commercial Corporation.

The club, founded 28 years ago, provides scholarship programs, livelihood assistance, disaster relief operations, medical and dental missions and other projects to help improve the quality of life of less fortunate and financially deserving Bulakeños.

Club Bulakeño has since then benefited thousands of Bulacan’s citizens who are now empowered to realize their goals for a better life and brighter future for their families.

With Mr. Johnny Litton as emcee, the glitterati and the who’s who in business, diplomatic and society circles of Manila came in their best Ascot impression—complete with the trademark-feathered hats—in support of Club Bulakeño.

The main feature of the anniversary was the Awarding of Huwarang Anak ng Bulacan or Outstanding Bulakeños. Given to individuals who have excelled in various fields and endeavors, a panel of highly respected professionals chose Meycauayan City Mayor Henry Villarica and Mila Berboso Imson as this year’s awardees.

Mayor Villarica, also a noted lawyer, was cited for business entrepreneurship given his successful management and operation of a network of pawnshops nationwide while Imson, the proprietress of Kitsilver Jewelry, was recognized for carving a name for herself as a world class jeweler. She has designed unique pieces of jewelry and won several international jewelry designing competitions.

The event also featured a special presentation from the club members, who this year were garbed in glamorous black and white My Fair Lady and Ascot costumes. They swayed gracefully to the dances choreographed by Jeremy Vallejo. Thereafter, a Fashion Parade preceded a Broadway presentation of My Fair Lady. Towards the end of the program, Nica Ponce Quiazon, with her escort Drei Buhain, was crowned as the evening’s Club Muse. Ballroom dancing immediately ensued after the program.

Truly, the night was a celebration of life and the attainment of the vision and mission of Club Bulakeño. Proceeds of the anniversary ball will go towards the implementation of the club’s various programs and projects, most especially the scholarship program. The club also published a unique coffee table book-style souvenir program.

Finally, it’s worth acknowledging this year’s hard working Club Bulakeño officers: Presidents Attorney Jimmy Buhain and Milo Rivera Bondoc; Executive Vice President Allan Tengco and Virma Vergel De Dios; 1st Vice Presidents Jay Jay Ponce Gonzales and Beging Soriano; 2nd Vice Presidents Richard Agbayani and Chuchi Serrano Villar; Secretaries Rev. Florence Rivera Monzon and Gerard Ramirez; Treasurers Rudy Valera Montalbo and Gigi Trinidad; Auditors Belen Pujol and Dennis Belmonte; Public Relations Officers Sally De La Paz-Magat and Gyngyn Ponce-Quizon; and Advisors Lydia Reyes, Ofelia Trinidad and Zenaida Tantoco.

Congratulations to all the officers and members.