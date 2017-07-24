Monday, July 24, 2017
    CLUB DAY

    Columbian Autocar Corporation, exclusive distributor of Kia vehicles in the Philippines, recently organized the first grand club day to recognize loyal brand enthusiasts. It was an afternoon and evening of camaraderie, and shared passion for the brand. Flanked by Kia’s After Sales principals are the presidents of the respective Kia car clubs (second from left): Picanto Pilipinas, Kia Rio Club Philippines, Sorento Club of the Philippines, Kia Owners United Philipines, Picanto Club Philippines, Soul Club Philippines and Club Rio Philippines.

