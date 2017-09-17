CLuzon gets high trust ratings in frontline services, permits

TARLAC: Local government units (LGU) in Central Luzon are getting high trust ratings in their frontline services and processing of business permit with an average of 8.07 percent, according to the 2017 Customer Experience Survey that the National Competitiveness Council and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) conducted. The survey was taken by 1,730 respondents from 173 LGUs nationwide, representing business establishments that have applied for new business permits or renewed them this year. DTI Regional Director Judith Angeles disclosed that Balanga City in Bataan garnered the highest customer satisfaction rating with 9.28 percent, followed by Gapan City, Nueva Ecija with 8.82 percent satisfaction rating. Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija rated 8.73 percent while Mabalacat City, Pampanga scored 8.24 percent; Making it to the top list were Tarlac City with 8.07 percent; City of San Fernando (Pampanga) – 7.16 percent; and Angeles City – 6.24 percent. Businessmen in the region have expressed confidence in their respective LGUs. At the national level, 97 percent or a total of 1,678 respondents said they are satisfied with their local governments. Of that number, 71 percent said they were able to secure permits within two days while 29 percent said it took them more than two days to process.