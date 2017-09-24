CLuzon has most number of micro enterprises

TARLAC: Central Luzon posted the most number of barangay (village) micro business enterprises (BMBEs) in the country from January to June this year. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Director Judith Angeles said 47 Negosyo Centers in the region have assisted 1,258 establishments in registering as BMBE from January to June. Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) placed second with 1,080 while Central Visayas is third with 762. Nueva Ecija has the most number of newly registered BMBEs with 273, Zambales – 237 and Pampanga – 196. “By registering as a BMBE, micro enterprises with assets of less than three million pesos enjoy the incentives provided by the BMBE law, including income tax exemption arising from the operation of the enterprise, exemption from the coverage of the Minimum Wage Law, priority to special credit windows for their financing requirements, technology transfer, production and management training, and marketing assistance programs,” Angeles said. Under the renewed guidelines of DTI Administrative Order No. 1, series of 2016, establishments in the BMBE category must secure a Certificate of Authority from the DTI before they are registered for exemption with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Department of Labor and Employment.