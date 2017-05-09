CLUZON senior high teachers undergo training

TARLAC: Barely a month before the 2017 classes begin, about 2,735 senior high school (SHS) teachers in Central Luzon are currently undergoing mass training spearheaded by the Department of Education’s (DepEd) regional office. Participants include 600 English; 215 Filipino; 63 Information and Communications Technology (ICT)/Research; 669 Science; 366 Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS); 348 Accountancy and Business Management; and 474 Math teachers. The training aims to equip them with knowledge, skills and competencies in their respective fields and in line with the full implementation of the K to 12 basic education program. Similarly, the 9,611 Grade 6 teachers and 1,199 Grade 10 Araling Panlipunan educators in the region are also currently being trained in their respective division-led Mass Training for Teachers. Meanwhile, the DepEd has announced the re-opening of SHS Voucher Application from May 1-15.Applications and submissions are done through the websitehttp://ovap.deped.gov.ph. Hardcopy submissions will not be processed. Results will be announced on May 31.