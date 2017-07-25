CLuzon to get P500M cancer center

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The first cancer center in Central Luzon will soon be opened in this province.

This came as Mother Theresa of Calcutta Medical Center (MTCMC) and TE Asia Healthcare based in Singapore inked last week a pact for a P500-million cancer center facility.

TE Asia Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Eng Aik Meng he said that the first cancer center outside Metro Manila will be opened in two years in the province which will cater to three stages of cancer treatments.

Meng said the cancer center will offer a combination of various treatments focused on chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery on the hospital side.

He also said that TE Asia Healthcare is committed to working closely with MTCMC, and to bringing in the latest equipment like imaging equipment for diagnostic purposes.

“Our team aims to provide service and do something for the community. We also work to keep prices as affordable as possible to cater to patients who cannot afford treatment fee,” Meng said.

He stressed that they will also focus on renovation works like investing in cancer and diagnostic state-of-the-art equipment.

For its part, MTCMC Chief Operating Officer Rhais Gamboa said the international partnership with TE Asia Healthcare can now bring world-class facilities in Central Luzon, particularly in Pampanga, in their effort to bring health services in the community.

Gamboa said the partnership will provide additional services to people, particularly cancer patients in nearby provinces.

“Partnering with international institutions is always an aspiration of local entities because of exchange in knowledge and access to the new technology,” he added.

MTCMC owner Vilma Caluag welcomed the partnership with TE Asia Healthcare as a dream come true to provide state-of-the-art services to cancer patients.

Caluag said patients in the region can now avail chemotherapy, radio therapy and PET scan at MTCMC once the facility opens within the next two years.