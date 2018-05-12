CLuzon tops in village enterprises

TARLAC: Central Luzon remains a viable economic contributor in the country as it topped in the most number of Barangay (village) Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs) registered through the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Negosyo Centers. A total of 2,240 BMBEs registered in 64 Negosyo Centers in the region, representing 20 percent of 12,197 BMBEs in the country last year, according to DTI regional director Judith Angeles. Zambales tops the BMBEs registered in 2017 with 691; Nueva Ecija, 384; Pampanga, 259; Bulacan, 258; Bataan, 257; Aurora, 211 and Tarlac, 180. Calabarzon placed second nationwide with 2,126 BMBEs while the National Capital Region has 1,861 and Western Visayas with 1,153. Under Republic Act 9178 or the Barangay Micro Business Enterprises Act of 2002, establishments registered as BMBEs are provided with incentives such as tax exemption from the operation of the business, exemption from the Minimum Wage Law, priority in Special Loan Windows of financial institutions and technical assistance to increase their productivity.