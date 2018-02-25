CM Paradise Run Clark leg rolls off March 18

The CM Paradise Run – Clark leg will roll off on March 18 at the Clark Parade Grounds, in Pampanga.

ColorManila VP Justine Cordero says, “We would like to continue this success that we are having this 2018, which started with our CM Paradise Run at the Mall of Asia Grounds, last January, followed by our sold-out event at McKinley West last weekend. We hope that ColorManila’s followers at Clark and its nearby areas would join CM Paradise Run on March 18, which is a new concept that we are bringing to Clark.”

CM Paradise Run – Clark leg, includes three race distances, 3K, 5K and 10K. The experience will take runners through various color stations with palm trees, garlands and hammocks. This will be capped off with the CM Color Festival where runners will get to groove and dance to the music of the DJ, as they simultaneously throw colored powder in the air.

After the Clark leg, ColorManila will head to Laguna on April 8, for the CM Paradise Run – Laguna leg. This will be held at Greenfield City, located at Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

For details, visit www.colormanila.com.