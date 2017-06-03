CMAP elects new officers for 2017-2018

The Credit Management Association of the Philippines (CMAP) has elected its new board of directors that includes six accomplished individuals to spearhead the alliance for the year 2017-2018.

Marking 86 years in the industry, the association elected Luis Arriola as the new president. He also serves as the president of Saint Jude Media Organization Inc., which publishes the Asean Times internationally and 20/20 newspaper locally.

Arriola seeks to work with similar organizations in the Asean Economic Community for regional cooperation and information exchange.

Other elected officers were: Arnaldo Bacabac Jr., vice president; Theresa “Ayette” de Leon, corporate secretary; Tina Maulion, assistant secretary; Rolinda Maneja, treasurer; and Efren Collado, director-in-charge of the Credit Information System and Technology.

CMAP members include banks, finance companies, cooperatives, credit card companies, lending institutions, service corporations, malls and other consumer-based organizations.

It also participates actively in providing up-to-date credit information to members particularly on cases pertaining to sum of money collections, replevin, credit card and other problematic consumer accounts, among others.

Meanwhile, the organization has been continuously providing education on credit investigation, fraud, appraisal and credit ratings and analysis. In addition to this, CMAP has worked hand in hand with concerned government agencies and other private organizations that are into finance and lending activities.