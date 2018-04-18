CMAP to host credit congress

The Credit Management Association of the Philippines Inc. (CMAP) will host the 37th National Credit Congress at Diamond Hotel Philippines in Malate, Manila, on April 24.

The convention, which has “Congress is ‘Raising The Bar, Breaking Boundaries: For better Business Development” as its theme, will gather economic leaders to share insights and information on the country’s economy.

They are keynote speaker Diwa Guinigundo, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) deputy governor for the monetary stability sector, who will discuss the country’s financial outlook for the rest of the year; Roberto Tan, former national treasurer and Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) president (good governance in credit); Jaime Aristotle Alip, president of loan firm CARD Inc. (sustaining microfinance); Eliseo Rio Jr., Department of Information and Communications Technology officer-in-charge (infrastructure projects for ICT); and Ma. Alegria Sibal Limjoco, president of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (the role of credit in enhancing Philippine business, particularly small and medium enterprises).

CMAP will also elect its new board of directors at the event.