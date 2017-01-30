CNN Philippines launches vernacular news program

Staying true to its pursuit of accurate, timely and relevant news, CNN Philippines has launched an addition to its roster of programs titled Newsroom in Filipino.

Anchored by senior correspondent Ruth Cabal, Newsroom in Filipino hopes to reach a wider audience on the latest news and information in the Philippines and around the world.

“We hope to connect with more Filipinos—tell their stories and engage with them through Newsroom in Filipino. The additional news program is part of our overall strategy to make sure we are delivering the news as they happen,” CNN Philippines/ Nine Media Corporation president Armie Jarin-Bennett said.

Newsroom in Filipino premiered on January 30, taking up the daily 10 a.m. slot from Monday to Friday. It replaced public service-oriented show Serbisyo All Access, which now continues as a special segment within the news program.