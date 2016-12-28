Co-op members stage rally vs end to ‘endo’

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: More than 1,000 members of various cooperatives in Region 12 picketed the regional office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE-12) in Koronadal City to oppose the planned end of contractualization or “endo.”

Lovely Posas, Polomolok Manpower Service Cooperative (PMSC) administrator, said “endo” will deprive cooperative members the opportunity to work and earn decent living.

PMSC provides manpower resources to companies through “contract service.”

The protesters, mostly pineapple plantation workers, caught the DOLE-12 officials by surprise as they marched, bearing placards opposing Department Order No. 30 ordering private companies to end contractualization.

The protest was contrary to the demand of the majority of workers who have been pushing for end to labor contracting-only practice that deprives them of security of work tenure and other employment benefits.

Contractualization is an arrangement where workers are hired for not more than five months, denying them benefits granted by law to regular employees like PhilHealth and Social Security System benefits.