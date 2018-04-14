Co-ops: Firms can join rural electrification drive

Private companies can participate in the government’s rural electrification program as long as they don’t interfere with their operations, a group of electric cooperatives (ECs) said on Friday.

At a press conference in Makati City, Reynaldo Lazo, president of the Philippine Association of the Board of Directors of Rural Electric Cooperatives (Pabrec), said he and other co-op players would welcome these firms “as long as [they]will not encroach” on their operations and abuse them.

Their involvement should be limited to areas not catered by ECs, and must not infringe on their franchise areas, he added.

ECs and companies should collaborate on this, for it would benefit “consumer and owners that can have access to adequate and affordable electricity,” resulting in “more economic and social benefits for our people,” said Akmad Mamalinta, chairman of the National Center of Electric Cooperatives Consumers Inc. (NCECCO).

They called on the Duterte administration to protect them from companies with vested interests in promising communities, with Lazo saying that once these are in, they may later exert “their power and influence at” their expense.

“We hope this will not happen, but that’s how we see it,” he added.

Lazo and other EC leaders fear that a government policy on rich firms joining the program would pave the way for cooperatives to surrender their businesses.

They also disputed the misconception that ECs are generally ineffective by citing official data showing that only 8 percent of the country’s 121 co-ops are considered problematic.

Their statements came a month after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Enenergy (DoE) and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to allow the private sector to help provide electricity to remote areas in the Philippines.

According to the department, Duterte told Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and ERC Chairman and CEO Agnes Devanadera to remove barriers blocking firms from entering areas unserved or underserved by co-ops.