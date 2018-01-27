Co tops 2018 Forest Hills Club Championship qualifying round

Rocky Co carded an aggregate gross of 159 to lead the Open division of the 2018 Forest Hills Club Championship qualifying rounds last January 20 at the Nicklaus Course in Antipolo, Rizal.

Co posted 83 in the first round at the Palmer course layout before registering a 76 gross in the next round for a 159 total.

He was up by one stroke over second placer Luis Antonio Asistio, 160, and Larry Patnongon, 161.

The top 15 players in the Open and Class B divisions will move to the second phase of competition, which is a match play. The No. 1 player automatically qualifies for the quarterfinals.

Other qualifiers in the first division were Ronald Littaua, Jong Sug Han, Kit Santana, Bong Brobio, Rodel Mangulabnan, Peter Young, Tae Ho Ji, TJ Divinagracia, Virgilio De Silva, Duk Hee Hong, Alvin Buenaventura and Ramon Jose Toribio.

Meanwhile, Edgar Allan Pasion finished with 82 in the second round and with an 81 in the opening round, to top Class B with a 163 gross score.

Pasion was followed by James Bryan Gosiaco and Ching Lung Mu, who scored 164 and 174 to finish second and third, respectively.

Class B qualifiers included Frederick Salonga, Jerbie Ong, Allan Tanchiong, Archie Lava, Paul Tanjangco, Juan Mendoza, Albert Hay, Andy Lee, Edward Bolanos, Ching-Kuei You, Nelson Ang, and Arnulfo Fuentebella.

In Class C, Cesar Lim posted 189 followed by Nicholas Teotico and Frewin Yu with 194 and 195 gross scores, respectively.

Grace Cho, on the other hand, led the qualifiers in the ladies’ first division after posting 163 followed by Jonah Ilagan (167) and Corazon Atienza (174).

Ladies division II qualifiers were Eunsuk Park (182), Anli Wu (189), Irene Chua (192), and So Han Uy (198).

In the seniors division, Boo Keon Jang finished with 157 to advance to the next phase of the competition. Joining him in the next round are Wilson Uy (158), Rodolfo Villa (165), Kunro Yoon (166), Edgar Lee (170), Jin Gon Choi (172), Luciano Rovera (175) and Thomas Joson (185).

The other second division senior qualifiers are Vicente Bernardo (180), Roger Cua (183), Jose Mari Imperial (189), Felipe Abadilla (197), Carlos Ong (202), Luis General (202), Cesar Crisostomo (206) and Felix Yu (207).